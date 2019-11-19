At an international press conference in Hanoi on November 18, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the ASEAN National Committee 2020 Nguyen Quoc Dung said 2020 will be a significant year to review the mid-term implementation of a general plan to build the ASEAN Community.

The official affirmed Vietnam’s strong determination to build a more connected and stronger ASEAN community based on the outcomes gained by the previous ASEAN Chairs, and highlighted the country’s five priorities regarding to promoting ASEAN’s role and active contributions to the maintenance of peace, security and stability in the region, optimising opportunities from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, raising public awareness of ASEAN’s identity, stepping up partnerships for peace and sustainable development with all countries around the world, and improving the adaptation and operational efficiency of ASEAN.

According to Dung, Vietnam will chair, coordinate and organise about 300 conferences and various activities during the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, including important events such as a summit in April and November and the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in August./.

VNA