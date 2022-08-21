Vietnam is one of 13 countries where Asian elephants still live in the wild. The central highlands and southern region are the habitat of most elephants in Vietnam.

A national action plan on elephant conservation in Vietnam for 2023-2032 with a vision for 2050 is being developed.

The recent efforts of State agencies have also received support from non-governmental organizations.

Particularly, the Vietnam Administration of Forestry and Humane Society International has provided support for a project on protecting Asian elephants in the southern province of Dong Nai through solutions to reduce and prevent human-elephant conflict sustainably.

According to the summary report of the General Department of Forestry, the number of elephants in Vietnam has reduced by 95%.

In Dak Lak province alone, at least 23 wild elephants died in the period 2009-2016, accounting for about 25% of the total current herd./.

