Sci-Tech Book honours scientific, technological innovations The Vietnam Golden Book of Innovation 2020, showcasing innovative projects and solutions in science and technology, was released at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 24.

Sci-Tech Creating sustainable businesses in Vietnam Businesses need to leverage innovative technologies to succeed in today’s competitive digital marketplace, experts have said.

Sci-Tech Da Nang to develop digital hub and regional bio-tech centre The CMC Corporation, the second largest Information and Communications (ICT) group in Vietnam, has proposed a strategic development plan for a creative space and a digital hub in the central city of Da Nang.

Sci-Tech “Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards launched The first “Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards were launched in Hanoi on August 19, aiming to promote the development of digital technology businesses in the country.