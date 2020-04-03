Culture - Sports Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. However, let’s go on a tour a few hundred miles to the North to listen to another type of love-duet by Nung ethnic people in Bac Giang province. Their folk singing is locally called Soong hao.

Culture - Sports Banh mi – World class street food With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

Culture - Sports PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the submission of a dossier on Dong Ho folk paintings to UNESCO to include the art in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.