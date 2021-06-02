Business Aquatic product exports to US surge The export of aquatic products to the United States posted a sharp growth in the past three months despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

Society Domestic flights to HCM City reduced amid COVID-19 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to reduce their domestic flights to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City as part of efforts to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on June 2, up 4 VND from the previous day.