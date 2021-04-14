Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is working to soon develop its own home-made COVID-19 vaccines, a representative from the Health Ministry told a meeting of the standing board of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 14.



The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also head of the committee.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hailing the Health Ministry for its vaccination efforts and dealing with post-vaccination reactions, the board directed the health, public security, and national defence ministries to continue closely controlling immigration pending a policy regarding “vaccine passports”. The board asked that favourable conditions continue to be created for the clinical test of COVID-19 vaccine s, while plans of production should be put in place in order to quickly produce vaccines once the testing proves successful.Hailing the Health Ministry for its vaccination efforts and dealing with post-vaccination reactions, the board directed the health, public security, and national defence ministries to continue closely controlling immigration pending a policy regarding “vaccine passports”.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs the event (Photo: VNA)



Many at the meeting reiterated that prevention measures continue to play an important role in the current context.



Ministries, agencies, and localities are urged to direct medical stations, schools, lodging facilities, factories, and markets to remain vigilant and seriously follow prevention and control measures./.

