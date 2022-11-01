Culture - Sports Miss Tourism World 2022 to promote Vietnamese tourist destinations The final round of the Miss Tourism World 2022, themed “Bringing the world to Vietnam” will be held from November 28 to December 3, with activities spanning many Vietnamese tourist attractions in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La, and Vinh Phuc.

Culture - Sports Tu Le young sticky rice flake festival honours traditional culture Tu Le commune in Van Chan district, in the northern province of Yen Bai, has long been known for its glutinous rice, with a special taste and a unique green colour. The Tu Le young sticky rice flake festival looks to honour this unique type of rice and is a highlight of the Muong Lo culture-tourism festival.