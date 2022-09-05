Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global climate change response efforts: FM
Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global efforts in climate change response, and considers it as a strategic cooperation area between Vietnam and the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.
The two sides noted with pleasure positive results of Vietnam-US relations over the past time and discussed measures to enhance the bilateral ties in the time ahead such as promoting phone talks and visits by high-ranking leaders of the two countries, towards the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive partnership in 2023.
They also looked into collaboration in climate change response, both bilaterally and multilaterally.
Son suggested the US continue its cooperation and support for Vietnam in terms of resources, finance, science, technology and personnel training to fulfill the Southeast Asian nation’s commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
For his part, Kerry reaffirmed that the US highly valued Vietnam’s strong commitments to climate change response and stands ready to assist the country through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.
He also expressed his special sentiments and deep memories about the country and people of Vietnam. Kerry also affirmed that he, in any position, will back the Vietnam-US relations, thus bringing practical benefits to the people of both nations./.