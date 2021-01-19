Environment Infographic Vietnam forest facts and figures over years The forest area has been expanded over the years and coverage is likely to reach 42 percent in 2020.

Society Infographic National strategy on road traffic safety for 2021-2030 period, vision to 2045 The national strategy on road traffic safety for 2021-2030 period and a vision to 2045 aims to reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by road traffic accidents annually by 5-10 percent in a sustainable manner.

Society Infographic Vietnam to enter aging population stage in 2026 Twenty percent of Vietnam’s population will be 60 years of age or older within the next 20 years, resulting in the country experiencing an “elderly population crisis”.

Society Infographic North-South railway renovation project The railway sector will increase its capacity through increasing the number of trains, cars when a project to renovates and upgrades a number of routes on the North-South railway with a total investment of 7 trillion VND starts.