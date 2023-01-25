Culture - Sports But Thap Pagoda - unique home of national treasures But Thap Pagoda, courtesy name Ninh Phuc Tu, is one of the most beautiful of its kind in the Red River Delta region and home to four groups of national treasures that have been kept almost intact.

Culture - Sports Infographic Bizarre fruit for Lunar New Year The traditional Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, is an occasion to exchange gifts, with bizarre fruit topping the list of unique presents.

Culture - Sports National museum's exhibition features spring landscapes A painting exhibition at the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts offers art lovers a chance to see the beauty of the spring in different regions across the country.