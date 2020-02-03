Taking the rotary presidency of the UNSC in the first month of the year marking the 75th anniversary of the UN Charter, Vietnam selected a priority theme of January as adhering to the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security.

The second initiative of Vietnam during the month was the first ever meeting at the UNSC on cooperation between the UN and ASEAN.



On the occasion, Vietnam proposed organizing a high-level ASEAN-UN dialogue on sustainable development on the occasion of the ASEAN-UN Summit slated for October 2020 in Vietnam.



At the session, many delegates said Vietnam has well performed its role as president of the UNSC right in the first month of its tenure as a non-permanent member. Many recognized Vietnam’s efforts to regularly provide information on the council’s work to non-member countries, non-governmental organizations and the media./.

