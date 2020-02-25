Health Infographic Red Spring festival: Vietnam’s biggest blood donation campaign Launched in 2008, the annual Red Spring festival has seen 215,000 blood donors through the previous 12 editions, with 78,620 blood units collected. This year, it takes place from February 11 to 22.

Health Infographic 2019-nCoV situation by February 11 By 7:30 Feb. 11, 2020, 43,099 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV infection have been reported globally, including 1,018 deaths (1016 in China and 2 outside mainland China). Vietnam has so far reported 15 cases of 2019-nCoV infection.