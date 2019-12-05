Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine
The successful assembly of 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine is a remarkable achievement by Vietnam’s defense industry, greatly contributing to the mission of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.
