Politics NA Standing Committee opens 56th meeting The 14th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee commenced the 56th meeting in Hanoi on May 27 morning, with preliminary results of the general elections among the issues high on the agenda.

Politics Vietnam co-organises UN discussion on environmental protection in armed conflicts Dealing with environmental impact and restoring the environment after conflicts would contribute to reconstruction, helping civilians soon stabilise their lives, and to build sustainable peace, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, said on May 26.

Politics Vietnam calls for stronger partnership in dealing with COVID-19 at 142nd IPU Assembly It is necessary to continue to promote the partnership between the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and regional parliamentary organisations and international organisations in preventing and settling crises or emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, National Assembly (NA) Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man has said.

Politics Deputy-ministerial level Vietnam-Italy political consultation held Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Manlio Di Stefano chaired the third political consultation at deputy foreign ministerial level via a teleconference on May 26.