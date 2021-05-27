Vietnam suggests Singapore join hands in COVID-19 fight
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) receives newly-appointed Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam (Photo: http://hanoimoi.com.vn/)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has suggested Singapore closely cooperate with Vietnam and support each other in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and accessing sources of safe and effective vaccines.
During a reception for newly-appointed Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam on May 26, the Deputy PM expressed his delight at the fruitful development in the bilateral relations across fields despite difficulties caused by the health crisis.
The two sides have effectively maintained all-level bilateral exchanges, especially the phone call between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in April to discuss priorities to be promoted in the coming time, Minh said.
He emphasised the need for the two sides to coordinate in reviewing and promoting all-around cooperation within the framework of the Vietnam-Singapore Economic Connectivity Agreement, and expand cooperation in the spheres of digital economy, smart city, infrastructure development, and information technology.
Minh expressed his belief that during his tenure, the ambassador will make positive contributions to further boosting the Vietnam - Singapore strategic partnership, and effectively promoting bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
He hoped the 15th Vietnam-Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting and the 14th political consultation will be organised in 2021, and the two sides will continue to closely coordinate at multilateral forums, especially at ASEAN and the UN.
Deputy PM Minh took the occasion to thank the Singaporean side for supporting Vietnam as the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
For his part, Jaya affirmed that he will do his utmost to continue strongly and practically promoting the Vietnam – Singapore strategic partnership.
Singapore was the largest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2021 with a total investment capital of over 4.8 billion USD, accounting for nearly 39.6 percent of the total foreign investment to Vietnam./.