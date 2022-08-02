Society US-backed partnership to help with higher education reform in Vietnam The Partnership for Higher Education Reform (PHER), which involves some Vietnamese and US universities, was launched on August 1 with a view to improving the academic quality, governance, and market relevance of Vietnam’s higher education institutions.

Society Online quiz on Vietnam-Laos ties underway As many as 79,567 people participated in an online quiz on the special Vietnam-Laos relations during its seventh week, from 4pm on July 25 to 3pm on August 1.

Society President extendes condolences to families of firefighters who died on duty President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his condolences to the People's Police force and families of three firefighters who died while tackling a blaze at a karaoke bar in Cau Giay district, Hanoi, on August 1 afternoon.

Society Spain refuses Schengen visa applications from holders of new-style Vietnamese passports The Spanish Embassy in Vietnam on August 1 announced that it cannot accept Schengen visa applications from Vietnamese citizens using new-style passports until further notice.