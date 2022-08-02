Vietnam Summer Camp 2022 wraps up in Ba Ria-Vung Tau
Vietnam Summer Camp 2022, which brought together more than 100 young Vietnamese expats aged 16-24 from 25 countries and territories, wrapped up in the city of Vung Tau in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on August 2.
Addressing the closing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Ngoc Khanh said nearly 20,000 people from Ba Ria-Vung Tau are living in over 50 countries and territories worldwide, mainly the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and ASEAN nations.
He hoped the campers had great experiences with Vietnam and Ba Ria-Vung Tau and that they would become ambassadors promoting Vietnamese nature, culture and people to international friends.
Khanh also wanted them to act as a bridge to strengthen the friendship and relations between Vietnam and their host countries and territories.
The young expats travelled across nine cities and provinces, namely Hanoi, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau during the Vietnam Summer Camp 2022 which started on July 19.
They visited many natural attractions and historic relics; and participated in charitable activities. They also took part in exchanges with local youths and explored Vietnam’s sovereignty over seas and islands.
The camp, an annual event for Vietnamese young expats living abroad, was first held by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2004, attracting those with excellent performance not only in academy but also in arts and sports and outstanding contributors to community activities.
It is expected to be an opportunity for the young expats to explore the life in Vietnam and their home country’s history and culture; and to meet their peers from Vietnam and other countries and territories./.