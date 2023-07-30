Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - More than 100 overseas Vietnamese (OV) youth toured the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 29 and 30, after 11 days exploring their home country as part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023 programme.



They were treated to wearing traditional Ao Dai, travelling the picturesque landscapes of Hue, and visiting a number of famous historical sites such as the Khai Dinh Tomb, Tu Duc Tomb, Thien Mu Pagoda, and the Imperial City of Hue.



Representing the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, 19-year-old Le Nguyen Tung Chi said through this visit, she discovered many charming natural and historical landmarks in the province.



After the camp, she wished to make her contributions to Vietnam. Upon returning to Malaysia, Chi plans to share her photos and spread the culture, history, and cuisine of her homeland to her friends at the university.



Khamphoun Somvixay, a young OV in Laos who has set foot on Hue twice, expressed the happiness in taking many beautiful photos and the eagerness to share them to introduce the ancient and charming Hue to international friends.



The annual programme, organised by the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with relevant units, aims to connect Vietnamese young people from different parts of the world while fostering the pride that they have for their home country.



This year's edition involving 120 youth living and studying in 26 countries and territories around the world is scheduled to take places in 10 localities, including Thua Thien-Hue. During the camp, participants will have a chance to visit and learn about culture, history and traditions of the country; participate in gratitude and memorial activities; exchanges with local youngsters; and take part in voluntary youth programmes and competitions, among others.



First held in 2004, the camp has brought thousands of outstanding young OVs from 16-24 years old to visit their motherland./.

VNA