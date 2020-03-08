Assistant to Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu at a recent plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva. (Photo: VNA)

– Assistant to Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of supporting all efforts to accelerate disarmament of weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapon, at a recent plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva, Switzerland.At the March 5 event, part of his activities to attend the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council from March 4-6, Hieu stressed that Vietnam, a member of all key treaties on disarmament, has proposed numerous initiatives and contributed to promoting the CD’s activities, particularly during the term the country served the president of the CD in 2019.He also affirmed that as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-21 tenure and ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam will give priority to disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.Vietnam stands ready to cooperate with CD members and other partners for the sake of peace and security in the region and the world, he said./.