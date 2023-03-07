ASEAN Indonesia announces economic priorities for ASEAN Chairmanship Year Indonesia, as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023, has announced three priority economic deliverables (PED) in the financial sector, including reconstruction, digital economy and sustainable development.

ASEAN Digital consumption to propel Southeast Asia’s growth: consulting firm YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused management consulting firm, has projected that a rapid increase in digital consumers will be a major driver for the economic growth of Southeast Asia.

ASEAN ASEAN, Japan share many common values: Japanese diplomat Peace, trust and respect are the values that Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have shared over the past 50 years, stated Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Kiya Masahiko.

ASEAN Thailand’s exports down for fourth consecutive month The value of exports, the main driver of Thailand’s growth, dipped for the fourth month in a row in January due to slowing global demand, according to the Ministry of Commerce.