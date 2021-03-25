World UN Human Rights Council wraps up 46th regular session The 46th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), held at the UN office in Geneva, concluded on March 24.

World Southeast Asian nations continue to record thousands of new COVID-19 infections Malaysia's Ministry of Health reported on March 24 that in the past 24 hours, this Southeast Asian country recorded an additional 1,268 cases of COVID-19, including 1,263 community infections.

World Malaysia, Singapore use blockchain technology for COVID-19 vaccination certificates Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Malaysia and Singapore are secured by blockchain technology and come with a traceability feature that tells the exact batch of the vaccine vial used for inoculation.

World Cambodia to deploy free vaccination for garment workers The Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training has called for preparations for vaccination of garment workers, as the government prioritised them in the list of people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.