Vietnam supports comprehensive political solution in Libya: diplomat
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned comprehensive political solution on the basis of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya.
Members of Libya's Government of National Unity arrive in Benghazi on March 23, 2021, for the handover of power ceremony (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Addressing the UN Security Council’s videoconference briefing on the Libyan situation and operations of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on March 24, Ambassador Anh spoke highly of important progresses on politics and security in Libya, and called on parties involved to fully carry out articles of the ceasefire agreement, and try their best to facilitate the transitional period and make all necessary preparations for the holding of national elections based on the agreed roadmap.
Voicing support for UNSMIL’s role in assisting the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned ceasefire monitoring mechanism, the Vietnamese representative highlighted the need to address the humanitarian and economic challenges in that country and called on all international partners to continue to provide technical and financial support for Libya and other countries in the region.
He appreciated efforts made by parties in Libya in bomb, mine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance under the support of the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), and called for more efforts to reduce risks and protect civilians from risks caused by post-war UXO.
Ján Kubiš, Special Envoy to Libya and head of the UNSMIL, called on the UNSC to continue backing the peace progress in Libya, including allowing UNSMIL to support the ceasefire monitoring mechanism
Delegates welcomed political progress in the country and stressed the need to consolidate gains towards national elections in December. They also called for the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya and compliance with the arms embargo, the need for the unification of institutions in Libya and the improvement of basic services for local people./.