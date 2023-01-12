Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam supports and will contribute to the Global South for a world of fairness, openness, prosperity and happiness, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in his remarks delivered virtually at the opening of the Voice of Global South Summit on January 12.



Initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event was one of the first activities within the framework of India’s G20 Presidency with an aim to integrate views and stances of developing countries into the G20 agenda, thereby promoting global solidarity and building a common voice in addressing pressing challenges as well as fulfilling sustainable development goals.



In his remarks, President Phuc highlighted the need to join hands to strengthen foundations for global peace and development, specifically reinforcing international solidarity and cooperation and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development, promoting free trade and international investment as a driving force for sustainable economic growth, putting people at the center and "leaving no one behind"; creating new growth engines on the basis of creatively taking advantage of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, reforming the global governance system towards enhancing the position and voice of developing countries.

In order to spread the Voice of the Global South, he suggested raising a common voice and making substantial contributions to promoting multilateralism, reforming the United Nations to be more democratic and effective, strengthening the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at the centre and minimising trade barriers.

President Phuc also proposed increasing developed nations’ preferential financial support for the South countries, waiving and rescheduling debts payment for poor nations, providing support in climate change response, green transition, sustainable development and building post-2025 finance roadmap, strengthening new financial mechanisms and mixed financing with the involvement of the private sector.

In his view, technology, digital transformation and innovation need to have a central position in the development strategy of every country, playing as a driving force of green growth, labour productivity and competitiveness.



Participants at the event urged stakeholders to take immediate actions to meet sustainable development goals on schedule.

Themed “Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose”, the event saw the attendance of heads of State and Government leaders of Mozambique, Senegal, Guyana, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea and Thailand.

Initiatives, commitments and recommendations at the event laid an important foundation for G20’s agenda in 2023, toward the G20 Summit scheduled for September 2023./.