Vietnam supports democratic process in Somalia: Diplomat
A session of the United Nations Security Council (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) – Vietnam supports the democratic process in Somalia, particularly the upcoming elections, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has said.
At the informal dialogue with between the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and Somalian Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak on January 20, Tra expressed her hope that the Federal Government of Somalia, member states and political parties will make more efforts to reach political consensus on specific date to hold elections as well as seek solutions to existing challenges.
Regarding the security situation in Somalia, Tra condemned the bomb explosion that killed at least six military personnel and government officials in Lower Shabelle on January 17, as well as other attacks on civilians, security and military forces, and establishments of the UN and the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM).
She took the occasion to reiterate support for Somali people’s efforts toward peace, stability and development, while calling on the international community to help Somalia to attain its goals on the basis of respect for international law and the country’s independence and sovereignty.
According to Abdirizak, Somalia has achieved progress thanks to the help from the UN and regional and international organisations, including the programme on debt elimination for poor nations under the initiative of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
He described the COVID-19 pandemic and organisation of national elections lagging behind schedule among Somalia’s formidable challenges.
The Somalian government is trying to promote negotiations with member states and political parties to handle differences and reach agreement on the time for organising elections, he said, asking the UNSC member countries to support and respect consensus of the government and its states in the upcoming elections./.