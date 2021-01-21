World Cambodia urged to investment in skills development to reap benefits of 4IR Cambodia should consider developing industry transformation maps in key sectors to enable the transition to the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) with adequate investment in skills development for new and repositioned jobs, according to a new study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

World India, Singapore hold 5th defence dialogue The fifth India-Singapore Defence Ministers Dialogue between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen was held via video conference on January 20.

ASEAN Vietnam highlights ASEAN’s need for task force against fake news ASEAN needs to set up an anti-fake news task force, while developing a regional guideline and shared platform for prompt information sharing, proposed a Vietnamese official at a seminar held in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 20.

ASEAN Vietnam wraps up chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Italy Vietnam handed over its chairmanship role at the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR) to Indonesia at an ACR monthly meeting held on January 20.