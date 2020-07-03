Society Vietnamese citizens brought home safely from Southwestern Asia Nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives were brought home safe and sound on July 2-3.

Society Vietnamese universities join project supporting Korean language teachers Two Vietnamese universities are among the seven foreign educational institutions joining in a new project on the training of Korean language teachers starting from 2021 initiated by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea.

Travel Urban kids enjoy harvesting lychees as actual farmers Thanh Ha district in Hai Duong province is renowned for lychee gardens. They here have been welcoming many urban families coming to experience farmers’ life as lychee now is in harvest season.

Society Vietnam presents face masks to UK, Ireland The Embassy of Vietnam in the UK handed over 135,000 antimicrobial face masks to authorities of London and Wales on July 2 (local time) to support the fight against COVID-19.