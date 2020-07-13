Society Home search conducted for state secret document appropriation case The investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 13 urgently searched the dwelling places of three people in Hanoi for their role in “appropriating state secret documents”.

Society Thua Thien-Hue pays tribute to heroic mothers A 460-page book featuring heroic Vietnamese mothers in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue was released on July 13, ahead of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.

Society Vietnam, France shore up people-to-people exchanges The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together in HCM City on July 13 to celebrate France’s Bastille Day on July 14.