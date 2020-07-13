Vietnam supports Myanmar in COVID-19 fight
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan on July 13 presented 50,000 USD as a gift of the Vietnamese Government to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the hand-over ceremony held at the headquarters of the Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports in Yangon region, Ambassador Tuan highlighted the significance of the sincere support of the Vietnamese Government and people for Myanmar.
He said it is a vivid manifestation for the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two nations, which enjoy 45 years of fruitful relations.
Prof. Dr. Zaw Than Htun, head of the Myanmar ministry’s Department of Medical Research, expressed his sincere thanks to the Government and people of Vietnam for this meaningful assistance. He appreciated the cooperation between the two countries and Vietnam's valuable sentiments towards Myanmar.
Myanmar always keeps a close watch on Vietnam's success in COVID-19 prevention, considering it practical experience for the country, he noted.
On this occasion, representatives of some Vietnamese businesses also presented medical equipment and supplies as well as cash to Myanmar's Ministry of Health and Sports./.
