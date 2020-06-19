Vietnam supports UN observer force’s activities in Golan Heights
The video debate hosted by the UN Security Council on the UNDOF’s operation in the Golan Heights on June 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations has emphasised Vietnam’s support for activities of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights.
Joining a video debate hosted by the UN Security Council on the UNDOF’s operation in the Golan Heights on June 18, the Vietnamese diplomat affirmed that Vietnam's viewpoint on the Golan Heights is unchanged.
He voiced concerns about security challenges in the area where UNDOF is operating, including violation cases of the agreement on force withdrawal, and security and safety-related risks for UN staff.
The ambassador called on relevant parties to obey reached agreements, international law as well as resolutions of the UNSC, and facilitate the UNDOF force’s execution of duties in the zone.
According to a periodic report presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the ceasefire was basically maintained in the field, but there were signs of an increase in the number of violations of the agreement on force withdrawal signed between Israel and Syria in 1974.
However, he went on that, the UNDOF still works closely with the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) to organize patrols and maintain liaison with involved parties.
The UNDOF’s activities have been affected by restriction measures of countries in the region to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as risks from bombs and mines left over, he said./.