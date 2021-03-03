Vietnam supports UNMISS’s activities: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has played an important role in promoting political and security progress in South Sudan in the past time, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.
At the UN Security Council’s virtual conference with countries joining the UNMISS’ activities on March 2, Quy laid stress on Vietnam’s positive contribution to the UN’s peace keeping activities in the African nation with the implementation of the level-2 field hospital, affirming Vietnam will continue support for the UNMISS’s activities in the coming time.
He expressed his hope that the UNMISS’s activities will suit the changes in South Sudan, including enhancing assistance to the transitional process in the nation as well as improving efficiency of civilians’ protection work.
At the same time, Quy emphasized the significance of ensuring safety for UNMISS forces in the context of COVID-19 as well as favourable conditions for women to join the UNMISS.
The virtual conference was attended by Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for South Sudan and Head of the UNMISS David Shearer. Participants listened to a report from David Shearer, and discussed UNMISS’s operation in the past 12 months.
The UNMISS was established in 2011, and its mandate is extended every year. Its objective is to consolidate peace and security, and help establish conditions for development in South Sudan, with a view to strengthening the capacity of the Government of South Sudan to govern effectively and democratically and establish good relations with its neighbours.
Vietnam officially engaged in the UN’s peace keeping activities and sent representative to the UNMISS in 2014. Currently, the country is running the second level-2 field hospital in Bentiu with 63 staff members, including 10 women. It is preparing to dispatch the third level-2 field hospital to the nation at the end of this month./.