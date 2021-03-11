World Lao leader pleased with quality, progress of Vietnamese-funded NA building General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and senior officials of the Party and State of Laos on March 10 inspected the progress of the National Assembly Building in Vientiane - a gift from Vietnam to Laos, which will serve the 9th legislature’s first session from March 22-26.

World FTAs, FDI and tourism essential for Cambodia’s economic recovery The Khmer Times on March 10 cited a recent report from the World Bank (WB) as saying that free trade agreements (FTA), foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourism are essential for Cambodia’s economic recovery.

World COVID-19 infections in Cambodia rises The Cambodian Health Ministry on March 10 confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 613 within 18 days since the third outbreak.