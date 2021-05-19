World Laos seeking more COVID-19 vaccine sources Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan on May 17 afternoon asked relevant ministries and agencies to seek more COVID-19 vaccine sources in order to accelerate the national vaccination rollout.

World Morgan Stanley cuts projection for Indonesia’s economic growth Morgan Stanley has cut its projection for Indonesia’s economic growth to 4.5 percent year-on-year from 6.3 percent in 2021, and to 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent in 2022.

World Indonesia not to import rice this year The Indonesian Bureau of Logistics (Bulog) said it will not import rice this year as the government’s rice reserve stock (CBP) in Bulog’s warehouse is sufficient for sales of supply availability and price stabilisation (KPSH), market operations, disaster emergency response and social assistance.

World Thailand shows support for APEC statements Thailand has expressed its support for the three key statements to be announced by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, local media reported.