Politics Condolences to RoK over losses caused by torrential rains Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Sye-kyun over great losses in humans and property caused by the recent heavy rains and landslides.

Politics Condolences to India over plane crash Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over a recent airplane crash of Air India Express – a subsidiary of state-run airline Air India.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s message on ASEAN's anniversary Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has delivered a message on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the bloc. Following is a translation of the message.

Politics Congratulations to Singapore on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam have extended congratulations to leaders of Singapore on the country’s 55th National Day (August 9).