Politics Gathering in HCM City marks Thailand's National Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) organised a gathering on December 2 to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of Thailand's National Day and commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadei (December 5).

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand hold third defence policy dialogue Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to outline a cooperation plan for the next three years with a view to elevating the defence collaboration to a new high, making it on par with the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Politics Grand ceremony in Hanoi celebrates Laos’ 45th National Day A grand ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 2 to mark Laos’ 45th National Day (December 2) and the 100th birthday of late President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).