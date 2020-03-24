Business Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation As issues related to land use rights still hinder State-owned enterprises (SOEs) from executing equitisation on time, the finance ministry has built a draft to amend the current decree regulating land issues.

Business MoIT extends safeguard measures against imported rolled steel, steel wire The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has extended the application of measures to prevent evasion of safeguard duties against imported rolled steel and steel wire until March 21, 2023, according to the ministry’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments Vietnam is increasing the application of trade defence instruments to protect the legitimate rights of domestic producers as the country integrates rapidly into the global economy.

Business EVFTA: “expressway” for Vietnam to access European market The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is like an “expressway” connecting Vietnam and Europe that will speed up trade and investment cooperation between the two sides, said experts.