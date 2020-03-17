Society COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masks Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed that Vietnam, as a leading garment exporter, is able to meet demand for face masks of people in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Society COVID-19: passengers from ASEAN countries subject to compulsory quarantine Citizens of ASEAN countries or those from other countries who have stayed or transited ASEAN member states within 14 days before the date of their entry into Vietnam will be subject to compulsory concentrated quarantine for 14 days since the date of arrival, starting from 0am on March 18.

Society Vietnam’s agro-forestry faculty first appears on world university rankings The agro-forestry faculty of Can Tho University was ranked first in Vietnam and in the 251-300 group of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Society COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines prepares two scenarios if Europe closes airspace Vietnam Airlines said on March 17 that the national flag carrier is waiting for the outcomes of a meeting between European Union members to make a decision on its flight schedule between Vietnam and Europe.