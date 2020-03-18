Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days
Vietnam suspends the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 hours of March 18. The Foreign Ministry said the move aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
As from March 18, those who are exempt from visa or possess visa exemption certificates for overseas Vietnamese and their family members, and some other special cases (specialists, business managers and skilled workers) are required to have certificates of testing negative to SARS-CoV-2 issued by an authorized agency and accepted by Vietnam in order to enter Vietnam.
The requirement is not applicable for those who enter Vietnam for diplomatic or business purposes./.