Travel Four central provinces seek ways to boost tourism after COVID-19 Officials from the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA), tourism associations of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai and Dak Lak, and the Binh Dinh Department of Tourism have met to discuss measures to stimulate tourism after the COVID-19 outbreak is contained.

Destinations Thien Mu pagoda – oldest pagoda in former capital of Hue Located on Ha Khe Hill, on the northen bank of the Huong River, some 5km from the downtown area of Hue, Thien Mu was the oldest pagoda, the capital of Viet Nam under the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).

Travel HCM City greets over 1.18 million foreigners in first two months Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than 1.18 million foreign visitors in the first two months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 21.71 percent, revealed the municipal Department of Tourism on March 5.

Travel Da Nang provides more assistance for Japanese tourists The Da Nang Centre for Tourism Promotion will join hands with Sunrise Group Asia Co., Ltd. (Sunrise Danang) in supporting Japanese tourists.