Vietnam suspends visa waiver for citizens of eight European countries
The Vietnamese Government will halt visa-free travel policy for citizens of eight European countries as from 0:00 on March 12, amid growing concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government will halt visa-free travel policy for citizens of eight European countries as from 0:00 on March 12, amid growing concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Vietnam has informed the decision to the countries, namely Denmark, Norway, Finland, the UK, Germany, France and Spain, and will continue its close coordination with the international community in the epidemic combat.
Earlier, the country suspended its visa-free policy for citizens of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Italy.
Vietnam has recorded 35 COVID-19 infection cases so far, of them 16 were discharged from hospital after their complete recovery, while the remainder are under treatment./.