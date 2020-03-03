Vietnam suspends visa-free entry for Italians
Workers and passengers wear face masks at an airport in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The government just issued Resolution 23/NQ-CP on the suspension of visa-free travel for Italian citizens starting on March 3, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
The epidemic has infected more than 92,144 people in 67 countries and territories, according to official figures. As of March 3, at least 3,130 people have died.
The number of cases in the Republic of Korea is 5,186, Iran 2,336, Italy 2,036, and Japan 283.
Vietnam has recorded no new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases over the last 18 days./.