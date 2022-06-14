Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Sustainable Urban Development Forum 2022 will be jointly organised by the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, the Ministry of Construction and relevant agencies in Hanoi from June 16- 17, according to the commission.



The forum is part of activities to realise Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW on the planning, construction, management and development of sustainable urban development in Vietnam to 2030 with a vision to 2045, which was issued by the Politburo on January 24.



It expects to see the participation of more than 1,500 domestic and international delegates, making it one of the largest annual forums on urban sustainable development in Vietnam.



With the theme “Sustainable urban development towards green, smart cities, adaptation to climate change, prevention and control of natural disasters and epidemics,” the forum will include one high-level discussion and four seminars.



At the plenary session, participants will discuss measures to complete the institution, policies and actions to implement Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW.



Meanwhile, the seminars will focus on urban construction, domestic and international connected smart city chains, synchronous and effective integration of urban reconstruction, and digital transformation in association with the vision of sustainable urban development, as well as perfecting institutions and policies to promote urbanisation and sustainable urban development and new urban models.



A technology exhibition and a programme to connect technology investors, localities and solution and consultation providers will be held to promote comprehensive urban development in Vietnam./.