Vietnam, Sweden promote cooperation in renewable energy development
Vietnam and Sweden have nurtured long-standing energy cooperation and now the scope of cooperation has expanded from hydropower in the past to safe and sustainable energy development at present.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Sweden have nurtured long-standing energy cooperation and now the scope of cooperation has expanded from hydropower in the past to safe and sustainable energy development at present.
Speaking with the Cong Thuong (Industry and Trade) newspaper, Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe said in the recent time, in addition to stepping cooperation at the governmental level, the Swedish side and Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade have regularly held seminars to offer chances for major energy firms.
The events focused on technical solutions, improvement of the national grid, development of the renewable energy market, credit support from Swedish financial institutes.
The diplomat spoke highly of Vietnam’s enormous potential in renewable energy development, not only wind but also solar energy.
Vietnam should invest in and improve transmission systems to join the network of safe and sustainable energy resources, as well as preserve redundant energy in peak production season, she said.
In addition, the Vietnamese government needs to devise programmes to raise public awareness of energy saving, Mawe added.
In the coming time, Sweden will continue to work with the European Union (EU) and northern European nations in green energy development projects, and provide counselling to the Vietnamese Government in the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
The ambassador also noted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will offer Sweden and Vietnam more cooperation opportunities in the fields of economy, investment and trade.
Many major corporations of Sweden have seen efficient operations in Vietnam and earned trust from local consumers, paving the way for others to invest in the Southeast Asian country, Mawe said.
She voiced her hope that once the COVID-19 is kept under control, Swedish small- and medium-sized enterprises will invest in Vietnam and Vietnamese firms will bolster investment and exports to Sweden.
The diplomat also expressed her belief that bilateral trade will continue its upward trend recorded in recent years./.