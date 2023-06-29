Politics Infographic Vietnam, Côte d’Ivoire enhance relations The official visit to Vietnam from June 13-16 by President of Côte d’Ivoire’s National Assembly Adama Bictogo will mark a new period of development for the two countries’ relations.

Politics Infographic 15th National Assembly’s fifth session opens The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its fifth plenary session in Hanoi on May 22 morning, broadcast live on the channels of radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV1), the Vietnam Television (VTV1), and the National Assembly TV.

Politics Infographic Building a clean and strong Party following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology President Ho Chi Minh is the founder, trainer and leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His biggest and most profound concern during his life of revolutionary activities was to build a clean and strong ruling Party.