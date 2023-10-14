Politics Prime Minister meets young voters of Can Tho city Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined other National Assembly (NA) deputies of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in a meeting with 700 voters who are representatives of the local youth and young manpower on October 14.

Politics Yen Bai enhances cooperation with France's Val de Marne province A delegation from the northern province of Yen Bai led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Do Duc Duy is on a working visit to France from October 12-15 to strengthen cooperation between the province of French localities, especially Val de Marne province.

Politics Party leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s coming session Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi met with voters of Dong Da, Ba Dinh, and Hai Ba Trung districts on October 14 in preparation for the sixth session of the 15th-tenure parliament.

Politics Vietnam hopes to deepen comprehensive partnership with Canada Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Vinh Quang presented his credentials to Canadian Governor General Mary Jeannie May Simon in Ottawa on October 13.