Vietnam takes important strides in relations with US: ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung (Source: baochinhphu.vn)Washington DC (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung said Vietnam has recorded important progress in its relations with the US while addressing an event held in Washington DC on September 16 (Vietnam time).
The ceremony marking Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2) saw the presence of representatives from the US Government and Congress, the diplomatic corps, international and non-governmental organisations, enterprises, research agencies, and the Vietnamese community there.
Participants also included Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) Ted Osius, both of whom ever served as US ambassadors to Vietnam.
In his remarks, Dung noted the country’s significant socio-economic achievements in the recent past, adding that it has also enhanced friendship and cooperation with global partners, including the US.
Reviewing the outcomes of Vietnam’s ties with US partners, he emphasised the milestones reflecting the two countries’ comprehensive cooperation, including their engagement in common efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He appreciated the US Government’s provision of a large volume of vaccines and medical supplies for Vietnam to bring the pandemic under control.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s working visit to the US and attendance at the ASEAN-US Special Summit last May showed the bright spots in US relations with ASEAN and Vietnam, the diplomat said, adding major events await in 2023, including the 10th anniversary of the countries’ comprehensive partnership.
Daniel Kritenbrink expressed his delight at the growth of bilateral cooperation in various fields, noting the US is the largest export market of Vietnam.
He also recounted the countries’ ninth Asia-Pacific dialogue co-chaired by Vietnam’s Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu and himself last month, during which they discussed many important international, regional, and bilateral issues./.