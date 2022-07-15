Business Vinfast opens six stores in California Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced the simultaneous opening of the first VinFast stores in California, the United States on July 15 (local time).

Business First half fertiliser export revenue exceeds 2021’s figure In the first six months of 2022, fertiliser export turnover surpassed the figure posted for the whole of 2021.

Business VinFast halts manufacturing of petrol cars VinFast Commercial and Service Trading Co. Ltd. announced on July 15 that it will halt production of petrol-powered vehicles after the last batch of Lux and Fadil models were ordered by customers.