Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam resolutely prevents and strictly handles trade and origin frauds in the domestic market as well as export-import activities in a bid to protect legitimate interests of local businesses and consumers, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 8.Answering reporters’ queries on Vietnam’s measures to prevent foreign goods disguised as “made-in-Vietnam” products for exports to the US, Hang said the Vietnamese Prime Minister has ratified a project on strengthening State management over the prevention of trade remedies evasion and origin frauds.The leader has instructed relevant ministries and agencies to drastically and synchronously implement many measures to raise the awareness and intensify the State management over export-import activities and foreign investment, seriously observe legal regulations on trade remedies, origins and customs, the prevention of trade remedies evasion and mete out strict punishment to any violation.The spokesperson said Vietnam’s relevant ministries and agencies have seriously materialised the project, adding that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is promptly building specific regulations and criteria, which will serve as the foundation to identify made-in-Vietnam products.Customs agencies have also coordinated with competent agencies to step up inspection and supervision over export-import activities, especially goods prone to trade frauds, investigate and strictly handle trade frauds.Besides, competent Vietnamese agencies have enhanced cooperation and information exchange with competent agencies of foreign countries in order to prevent, detect and promptly handle trade frauds in export-import activities, Hang said.-VNA