Vietnam takes part in flag raising ceremony at SEA Games 30
The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) officially kicked off on November 29 morning with a flag raising ceremony held at the Athletes’ Village in the New Clark City sports complex in the Philippines.
The flag raising ceremony at the Athletes’ Village in the New Clark City sports complex of the Philippines (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation’s leader Tran Duc Phan joined his counterparts of 10 other Southeast Asian nations at the event.
The event’s opening ceremony will begin on November 30 and wrap up on December 12, with the participation of athletes from 11 Southeast Asian nations. About 8,750 athletes will compete in 56 sports.
Apart from football, Vietnamese athletes will compete in other sports from December 1.
Vietnam’s SEA Games delegation comprises 856 members, including 568 athletes competing in 40 sports.
Vietnam set a goal to bring home at least 65 gold medals, with an emphasis on Olympic sports such as track and field, swimming, artistic gymnastics, fencing and wrestling./.