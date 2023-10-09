This year’s Fair attracted about 7,800 companies from nearly 200 countries and territories.

The Vietnamese business delegation, the country’s largest ever, had 60 booths introducing Vietnamese agricultural products and processed food that were produced under environmentally-friendly standards, such as spices, vegetables, rice, honey, coconut products, and others.

The highlight of the Vietnamese booths was the presence of products that have received the title Vietnamese National Brands in food and beverages.

Participating at the fair is an important effort within the National Brand Strategy Building Programme, which aims to build and promote Vietnam’s food industry in the international market./.

VNA