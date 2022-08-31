Society National fund receives healthcare, education donations for needy children The National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) signed an agreement worth 2.5 billion VND (over 106,500 USD) on August 31 with a local firm to sponsor underprivileged children.

Society President meets cadres who once served late President Ho Chi Minh President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with the cadres who once directly served and protected late President Chi Minh in Hanoi on August 31.

Society Da Nang prepares plans to ensure traffic safety, order on National Day holidays The transport sector of the central Da Nang city is implementing a series of plans to ensure traffic safety, and order during the National Day holidays from September 1 – 4 as the number of tourists to the locality is forecast to strongly surge.

Society Quang Ninh offers free tuition to preschool children, high school students Preschool children, high school students and students in general education programmes at public educational establishments in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be exempted from tuition fees for the 2022-2023 academic year.