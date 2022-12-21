Society My Son heritage site restoration project - evidence of Vietnam-India friendship The joint project to restore My Son World Cultural Heritage Site in Quang Nam province is vivid evidence of the solidarity, friendship and effective cooperation between the Governments and peoples of Vietnam and India, stated Indian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Subhash P Gupta.

Culture - Sports Ao dai fashion show on lake impresses spectators An Ao dai fashion show has been organised on a floating stage on Xuan Huong Lake, attracting the attention of locals and visitors to the Central Highlands city of Da Lat.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ready for AFF Cup 2022: Coach Park Head coach Park Hang-seo and his players are ready for the AFF Cup 2022, despite the fact that this will be his last tournament as head coach of Vietnam, Park said at a press conference on December 20 before the game against Laos.