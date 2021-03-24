Vietnam targets 10 billion USD from fruit, vegetable exports by 2030
Vietnam expects to gain 8-10 billion USD from shipping fruits and vegetables abroad, with revenue of processed products accounting for at least 30 percent of the total by 2030.
Lychees are sterilised before being shipped to Japan. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Under a project to develop the fruit and vegetable process sector during 2021-2030 recently approved by the Prime Minister, Vietnam targets to attract investment in 50-60 fruit and vegetable processing establishments, and build several modern groups and enterprises who have good competitive capacity.
With a view to achieving the goals, Vietnam will invest heavily to improve processing ability, give priority to processing key fruits and vegetables which have high values, set up material zones, and develop markets for the products.
The project laid stress on the necessity to build processing and packaging facilities and storage warehouses and install suitable equipment to reduce post-harvest losses.
Besides, it is crucial to attract investment to ensure that all of the production facilities will be well equipped with necessary machines by 2030.
Along with encouraging businesses to invest in food irradiation centres at large-scale fruit and vegetable farming areas so that their products meet international standards, the country will promote intensive processing and diversify processed products.
Additionally, the country will establish specialised fruit and vegetable cultivating areas which are able to provide some 5-6 million tonnes of high-quality products for processing by 2030./.