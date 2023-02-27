Visitors experience an ecotourism space in Ben Thanh province’s Chau Thanh district. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is striving to, by 2025, have at least one tourism attraction in each province and city with local advantages in terms of agriculture, culture, craft villages and ecological environment.

This is one of the targets of a rural tourism development programme that will be carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development within the framework of a movement on building new-style rural areas in the 2021-2025 period.

Under the programme, about 50% of the rural tourism establishments will be certified to meet tourist service standards.

Also, at least 50% of the rural tourist spots are recognised to be digitised and connected to each other with digital technology. They are expected to adopt e-transactions in their operations.

All the rural destinations will be popularised.

Each local district with potential in rural tourism will have at least one model of a typical agro-rural tourism chain.

At least 70% of the owners of the rural tourism establishments will be trained in tourism management, while 80% of rural tourism workers will receive training and improve their skills. At least 50% of the rural tourism workforce will be female. Each tourist destination will have, at minimum, one staff fluent in foreign languages.

The programme underlined the need for developing a database and digital map of rural tourist attractions nationwide.



According to the Central Coordination Office on New Rural Development, the country counts 8,867 products rated as three-star or higher after four years implementing the One Commune One Product programme (OCOP). They include 80 community-based tourism products./.