Business IPP Air Cargo withdraws permit application IPP Air Cargo, in an unanticipated move, has withdrawn its application for a cargo flight permit, citing “worsening economic conditions”, “looming global recession” and “volatile fuel prices”, all of which likely will result in numerous challenges for global freighters.

Business Work starts on three industrial clusters in Thai Nguyen Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL) on November 2 began construction of three industrial clusters in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.

Business HCM City to build transshipment port in Can Gio district Ho Chi Minh City is coordinating with investors and the Ministry of Transport to build a 6 billion USD international transshipment port in its coastal Can Gio district, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said at a recent conference.

Business Vietnam, Laos eye great logistics connectivity potential: experts An international conference on the strengthening of regional connectivity and development of the East-West logistics corridors was held in Vientiane on November 4, drawing representatives from a number of ministries and agencies of Vietnam and Laos as well as logistics associations, experts and more than 80 enterprises from different countries.