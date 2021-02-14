Vietnam targets modernity-oriented agriculture: Minister
Vietnam will continue with the building of a modernity-oriented agricultural sector with complete value chains in 2021, according to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.
modernity-oriented agriculture sector with complete value chains in 2021, according to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.
Cuong told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporter that such production chains will be developed on the basis of three groups of major products – the club with export revenue of at least 1 billion USD, agricultural products that are of localities’ strength like longan in northern Hung Yen province and lychee in northern Bac Giang province, and “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) goods.
Vietnam has paid attention to product quality during its international economic integration, Cuong said, stressing the significance of organic agriculture.
The sector will also take various solutions to call for the involvement of businesses, while promoting the linkages between them and farmers and cooperatives.
To attract more enterprises, the sector will further provide consultations for the Prime Minister in order to complete mechanisms and policies, as well as administrative reforms, he said.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) will also closely coordinate with localities to facilitate investment, the minister said, adding that greater efforts will be made to step up the formation of new-style cooperatives.
Cuong said the application of digital technology should be intensified in spheres, and the MARD will join hands with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications in this regard.
In another interview with the Dien dan Doanh nghiep (Business Forum) newspaper, Cuong said that 2020 was a year full of challenges and difficulties for Vietnam’s economy, including the agriculture sector, due to the COVID-19 crisis. The sector also had to face natural disasters, including unprecedented drought.
The growth and trade targets for the sector last year were also the highest ever, with exports set at over 41 billion USD.
However, Cuong noted, thanks to the efforts of the entire political system, ministries, sectors, localities, and economic elements, the agricultural sector managed to secure growth of about 2.65 percent and post export earnings of 41.25 billion USD, with nine groups of commodities enjoying shipments of over 10 billion USD.
The agriculture sector’s export target of 44 billion USD this year, set by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is a high but feasible goal. Vietnam earned about 3.49 billion USD from exports of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products in January, up 27.1 percent year-on-year, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development shows.
Under a plan recently approved by the PM, Vietnam expects the annual figure to reach some 60-62 billion USD by 2030./.
Cuong told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporter that such production chains will be developed on the basis of three groups of major products – the club with export revenue of at least 1 billion USD, agricultural products that are of localities’ strength like longan in northern Hung Yen province and lychee in northern Bac Giang province, and “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) goods.
Vietnam has paid attention to product quality during its international economic integration, Cuong said, stressing the significance of organic agriculture.
The sector will also take various solutions to call for the involvement of businesses, while promoting the linkages between them and farmers and cooperatives.
To attract more enterprises, the sector will further provide consultations for the Prime Minister in order to complete mechanisms and policies, as well as administrative reforms, he said.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) will also closely coordinate with localities to facilitate investment, the minister said, adding that greater efforts will be made to step up the formation of new-style cooperatives.
Cuong said the application of digital technology should be intensified in spheres, and the MARD will join hands with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications in this regard.
In another interview with the Dien dan Doanh nghiep (Business Forum) newspaper, Cuong said that 2020 was a year full of challenges and difficulties for Vietnam’s economy, including the agriculture sector, due to the COVID-19 crisis. The sector also had to face natural disasters, including unprecedented drought.
The growth and trade targets for the sector last year were also the highest ever, with exports set at over 41 billion USD.
However, Cuong noted, thanks to the efforts of the entire political system, ministries, sectors, localities, and economic elements, the agricultural sector managed to secure growth of about 2.65 percent and post export earnings of 41.25 billion USD, with nine groups of commodities enjoying shipments of over 10 billion USD.
The agriculture sector’s export target of 44 billion USD this year, set by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is a high but feasible goal. Vietnam earned about 3.49 billion USD from exports of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products in January, up 27.1 percent year-on-year, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development shows.
Under a plan recently approved by the PM, Vietnam expects the annual figure to reach some 60-62 billion USD by 2030./.