Drones used to spray pesticides and fertilise are introduced at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vietnam aims to reach a minimum rate of 70% of mechanisation in crop production by 2030 and income of a farmer will be around 120 million VND (5,140 USD) per year by 2030, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on August 25.



Hoan made the statement at the opening of Agritechnica Asia Live 2022 which was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.



By 2030, more than 70% of major agricultural processing centres will apply technological advances while the post-harvest loss will be reduced by 0.5-1% a year, Hoan said.



The Vietnamese Government has paid attention to and issued many policies to support the development of agricultural mechanisation, the minister said.



There have been a great development step in mechanisation in agriculture and farm produce processing as the number and types of machinery and equipment for agricultural production are increasing rapidly in the country. Specifically, between 2011-2021, the number of tractors of all kinds increased by 48%, combine harvesters 79%, and machines for drying agricultural products 29%.





At the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The country now has about 7,800 mechanical enterprises, including nearly 100 facilities that engage in agricultural machinery and equipment.



However, the income of a labourer in the agricultural sector is only about 43 million VND per year on average, which is equal to 63% of that of non-agricultural workers.



The minister said that it is necessary to boost mechanisation in agricultural production, apply smart and environment-friendly technologies towards digitalisation and automation to increase labour productivity, saying it is an inevitable solution for efficient agricultural production and sustainable development.



The 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live aims to foster sustainable mechanisation by demonstrating the use of up-to-date technologies in the local cropping systems. It is expected to offer an opportunity for experts and scientists to initiate a roadmap for the application of agricultural sustainable development technology which is relevant for each country.



Other activities include seminars on mechanisation in the fruit and fishery sectors. A machinery exhibition will be held within the framework of the event./.